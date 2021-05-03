EP 2428-6PM LIVE! "DEFEND THE VOTE" NATIONAL VIRTUAL SUMMIT - HUGE SPEAKER LINE-UP

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Our goal is to educate individuals about the action steps you can take to help promote election integrity and secure our elections. Speakers include Mike Lindell, Patrick Byrne, Jovan Pulitzer, Jim, and Joe Hoft, KrisAnne Hall, Dr. Linda Lee Tarver, Dr. Douglas Frank, Col. Phil Waldron, Sen. Patrick Colbeck, John Jaggers, and representatives from the following state's election integrity efforts; Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, New Hampshire, Maryland, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. CloutHub is social media for civic, social, and political engagement. We use the power of social media to bring people together to connect, debate, collaborate and influence the issues that impact your lives, communities, freedoms, and society. We hope you will join us for this National Discussion on the status of our Elections.
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