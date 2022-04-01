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If You Get This Wrong You Won’t Make It
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973 views • April 01, 2022
✅ $150 OFF their best-selling 3-Month Emergency Food Kit when you go to my special web site http://www.preparewiththinkaboutit.com​ 🔥

We all know that Jesus is coming back to the earth just like he said he would throughout the Scriptures, but this chapter may help you understand that he's not coming back before the tribulation starts…

If you would you like to pray to accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior...
Click this link: https://thinkaboutit.news/want-jesus-christ-now/

WONDERING WHAT BIBLE TO USE: https://faithfoundedonfact.com/the-5-most-accurate-bible-translations/

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