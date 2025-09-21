Secrets of old are now in view.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
James lesson #78; Mystery Doctrine was first introduced by our LORD Jesus Christ as seen in Matthew chapter 13. A mystery is something shrouded or not fully revealed until a certain point. Christ prepared the New Church Age which opened at the Cross. Please feel free to comment and share, thanks!