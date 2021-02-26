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What REALLY Keeps You Well (hint: it's not the vax!)
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90 views • February 26, 2021
The messages that have been spread lately about how to protect ourselves from sickness (eg. masks, distancing, vaccines) are all wrong. They are based on fear and have no real scientific backings. Here are true ways to promote health and help you stay free from those seasonal infections.
There is invaluable advice in this compilation of various doctors, nutritionists and health experts explaining how to strengthen your terrain (your body) and support our immune system - from lifestyle to diet and supplementation; and from the more obvious to the less well known factors.
Featuring: Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Gordon Pedersen, Dr Adam Carey, Dr Ken D Berry, Dr Panchajanya Paul, Dr David Brownstein, Dr Susan E. Brown, Dr Marc Bubbs, Thomas DeLauer, Dr Eric Berg, Dr Jeremy Wolf, Dr John Bergman, Dr Alan Mandell, Dr Trudy Pieper, Karlene Karst, Dr Andrew Rubman, Dr Ian Stern, Dr Becker, Dr Irminne Van Dyken, Dr Joseph Mercola, Dr Robert L. Henderson, Dr Paul Haider, Dr Jesse Morris, Dr Virginia Gurley, Dr Patricia Lawler, Dr Josh Axe, Dr Andrew Iverson, Henry Guzman, Dr Dale Brown, Dr Michael Farley, Drs Sarah & Aaron Ernst.
No time? For a quick summary go to 01:30:50 or read it on our blog: https://free2shine.net/index.php/health/wellness-principles/70-what-really-keeps-you-well
* Disclaimer: This video is for general information purposes only. It does not constitute medical advice.
* Don't forget to give a thumbs up and share if you liked this video.
For regular updates, subscribe to this channel and visit our blog: http://free2shine.net
* Fair use notice:
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.
* As much as we value your physical health, your spiritual health is so much more precious. We live on this earth for a moment, but then it is eternity...
Where do you stand with God?
God has revealed Himself in His Word, the Bible. He is righteous and cannot stand sin. None of us are righteous because we have all sinned. God in His mercy, sent His only Son to die in our place, take our punishment and make a way for us to be reconciled to Him. Jesus Christ rose from the dead and is alive today. That means there is hope! He can set you free and make you new if you call on Him, repent and put your trust in Him. It is not too late! God is good and He said that He will never turn away anyone who comes to Him.
Free New Testaments available to all at http://free2shine.net
There is invaluable advice in this compilation of various doctors, nutritionists and health experts explaining how to strengthen your terrain (your body) and support our immune system - from lifestyle to diet and supplementation; and from the more obvious to the less well known factors.
Featuring: Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Gordon Pedersen, Dr Adam Carey, Dr Ken D Berry, Dr Panchajanya Paul, Dr David Brownstein, Dr Susan E. Brown, Dr Marc Bubbs, Thomas DeLauer, Dr Eric Berg, Dr Jeremy Wolf, Dr John Bergman, Dr Alan Mandell, Dr Trudy Pieper, Karlene Karst, Dr Andrew Rubman, Dr Ian Stern, Dr Becker, Dr Irminne Van Dyken, Dr Joseph Mercola, Dr Robert L. Henderson, Dr Paul Haider, Dr Jesse Morris, Dr Virginia Gurley, Dr Patricia Lawler, Dr Josh Axe, Dr Andrew Iverson, Henry Guzman, Dr Dale Brown, Dr Michael Farley, Drs Sarah & Aaron Ernst.
No time? For a quick summary go to 01:30:50 or read it on our blog: https://free2shine.net/index.php/health/wellness-principles/70-what-really-keeps-you-well
* Disclaimer: This video is for general information purposes only. It does not constitute medical advice.
* Don't forget to give a thumbs up and share if you liked this video.
For regular updates, subscribe to this channel and visit our blog: http://free2shine.net
* Fair use notice:
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.
* As much as we value your physical health, your spiritual health is so much more precious. We live on this earth for a moment, but then it is eternity...
Where do you stand with God?
God has revealed Himself in His Word, the Bible. He is righteous and cannot stand sin. None of us are righteous because we have all sinned. God in His mercy, sent His only Son to die in our place, take our punishment and make a way for us to be reconciled to Him. Jesus Christ rose from the dead and is alive today. That means there is hope! He can set you free and make you new if you call on Him, repent and put your trust in Him. It is not too late! God is good and He said that He will never turn away anyone who comes to Him.
Free New Testaments available to all at http://free2shine.net
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