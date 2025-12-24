© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former Rep. Matt Gaetz told Tucker Carlson that people who were acting on Israel’s behalf tried to extort his father for $25 million using fabricated claims about “images of me with underage prostitutes.”
He says Scott Adams helped expose the scheme, after which the Biden DOJ dropped its probe. The intermediary, Stephen Alford, later pleaded guilty to wire fraud, while Jake Novak - then linked to the Israeli Consulate in New York - faced no punishment and now works in media.
Gaetz adds that he was recently offered money to travel to Israel for paid speeches and, after refusing, was attacked as an “anti-Semite” by ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt.
Source @infolibnews
