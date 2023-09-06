Create New Account
STURMORSER KILLS RUSSIAN T80 TANK, OLD VS NEW IN WAR THUNDER
Published a day ago

Courtesy of JoeDingo Gaming this awesome instant god mode kill shows how a huge old round will still obliterate any modern tank, even the toughest. You can barely make out the target as he rangefinds. This was the mighty Sturm Tiger doing the shooting.

technologygamingtankswarthunderpanzer

