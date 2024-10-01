Netanyahu Will Help Iranians Overturn The 1979 Revolution! Israel's Regime Change Ploy, Tony Gosling

Hezbollah continues drone and rocket attacks against Israeli military sites and settlements. Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement has carried out fresh retaliatory attacks on several Israeli military targets and settlements.









Israel's Netanyahu tells Iranians regime change will happen 'sooner than people think'

Iranian leadership has made carefully worded statements following Israel's killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah





Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday posted a video message on X directed towards Iranians, in what appears to be a warning that Israel, after killing several members of Hezbollah's leadership, is now looking to target the Iranian government.





"There is nowhere in the Middle East Israel cannot reach. There is nowhere we will not go to protect our people and protect our country," Netanyahu said.





"When Iran is finally free, and that moment will come a lot sooner than people think, everything will be different."





In his video, Netanyahu appears to want to drive a wedge between the Iranian government and its citizens, saying, "Iran's tyrants don't care about your future. But you do".





"Don't let a small group of fanatical theocrats crush your hopes and dreams. You deserve better," he said.





"The people of Iran should know, Israel stands with you," he added.





The message comes as several American newspapers have reported that Israel is planning to launch a ground invasion of Lebanon. Last week, Israel killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in a massive air strike on Beirut's southern suburbs.





Nasrallah was arguably the unrivalled star of "Iran's axis of resistance", a coalition of countries and armed groups in the Middle East which includes Hamas, Hezbollah, the Syrian government, Yemen's Houthi movement, and the Islamic Resistance in Iraq.





The killing served as a major blow to both Hezbollah and Iran, which a few months ago witnessed the Israeli assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in its own capital, Tehran.





Following the Nasrallah killing, Iran's leadership placed carefully worded statements that didn't indicate whether Iran would become directly involved in an open conflict with Israel.





"The blows from the resistance front against the worn and declining body of the Zionist regime, with the help and power of God, will be even more crushing," Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said about Nasrallah's killing.





"It is obligatory for all Muslims to support the people of Lebanon and the proud Hezbollah with their resources and to assist them in confronting the usurping, oppressive, and malicious regime."





A former diplomat in the region told MEE for a previous story that "following the supreme leader's message calling for support for Palestinian fighters, the path forward has been clearly delineated. Iran will undoubtedly respond according to this directive, and the form of this response will become evident in the coming days.





"This is a complex, hybrid war, and Iran will address it with precise and intelligent strategies," the source added.