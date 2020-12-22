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Did Well-Meaning Black Lives Matter Donors Unwittingly Fund America’s Destabilization?
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10 views • December 22, 2020
Is Black Lives Matter a wolf in sheep’s clothing and part of a much larger planned communist roll-out, involving the shadowy Weather Underground and even the Chinese Communist Party?
Could the curious arrest of a prominent Harvard black Professor, in 2009, have been staged to rebirth the notorious militant Black Liberation Army of the 1960’s and 1970’s, as Black Lives Matter?
Watch this video and join the efforts to reclassify Black Lives Matter as a terrorist organization, before BLM spreads Mao Zedong’s Prairie Fire to a city or town near you.
Could the curious arrest of a prominent Harvard black Professor, in 2009, have been staged to rebirth the notorious militant Black Liberation Army of the 1960’s and 1970’s, as Black Lives Matter?
Watch this video and join the efforts to reclassify Black Lives Matter as a terrorist organization, before BLM spreads Mao Zedong’s Prairie Fire to a city or town near you.
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