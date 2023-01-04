Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep. 2963a - Did Trump Set Economic Traps For The Biden Administration?
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2963a - Jan. 3, 2023

Did Trump Set Economic Traps For The Biden Administration?

Inflation is making very difficult for the American people. Inflation is going to get worse and fuel prices are going to start to move up again. 23 states needed to increase minimum wage just to keep up with inflation. Trump set traps in his tax cut policy where the tax cuts expire.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

