It’s Beginning to look a Lot Like War - Iran 02/04/2026
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
793 followers
1
96 views • 21 hours ago

Things are definitely heating up between America and Iran. No certainty that a meeting will be held between representatives of President Trump’s administration and the Iranian Government. The U.S. insists that any meeting in Istanbul serve as a stage for laying the correct foundations before entering any deeper negotiation process.

iranwarbeginninglikelookprophecy clubstan johnson
Chapters

00:00Trump Summery

06:24Iran

09:20Will Trump Strike Iran

10:53Global Order

15:12The Show Has Begun

25:49Final Thoughts

