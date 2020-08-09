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proper handgun grip is CRUCIAL with semi-automatics
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45 views • August 09, 2020
Please don't hurt yourself. It is so easy, and so common to get your hand position wrong and carve a major notch into your thumb.
Get a good coach. Employ a good coach.
Oh I try to do it in this video, but do not really believe there is a substitute for having a qualified, competent individual supervise your training with your best interests and final success in mind.
Nevertheless, I give it a go with this video.
Get a good coach. Employ a good coach.
Oh I try to do it in this video, but do not really believe there is a substitute for having a qualified, competent individual supervise your training with your best interests and final success in mind.
Nevertheless, I give it a go with this video.
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