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Trump's Triumphs: RGB's Gone: Women's Issues & The Illogical Murdering Babies...
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20 views • April 07, 2021
Donald J. Trump's 3 Pick Amy Coney Barrett will prove to be a mistake and did allowing voting fraud against his presidency. When a woman leads it's a judgment from God. An evil pick replacing an evil pick...
RGB Was a liberal activist concerning women's issues of murdering babies For this the Demon-Rats praised her as they wish the destruction of all life. The scar of Roe v. Wade lives on in RGB's liberal legacy...
RGB Was a liberal activist concerning women's issues of murdering babies For this the Demon-Rats praised her as they wish the destruction of all life. The scar of Roe v. Wade lives on in RGB's liberal legacy...
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