Plandemic 3 Trailer - Mass Formation.

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https://www.bitchute.com/video/QevIwLMtJDSf/
Mattias Desmet is recognized as the world’s leading expert on the theory of mass formation and is the author of Psychology of Totalitarianism. He is also a professor of clinical psychology in the Department of Psychology and Educational Sciences at Ghent University (Belgium) and a practicing psychoanalytic psychotherapist.
In this exclusive Plandemic 3 interview, filmmaker Mikki Willis explores this topic more in-depth to discover alarming parallels in the Covid-19 narrative and the totalitarian playbook, as well as time tested solutions for this moment in history.