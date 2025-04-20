Sound Money vs. Easy Money: The Collision You Can’t Ignore

This week’s Morgan Report Weekly Perspective uncovers the growing cracks across financial markets. Stocks are staggering under the weight of a $36 trillion federal debt, while the bond market — once seen as a safe haven — is becoming a ticking time bomb. Oil prices are surging on geopolitical tensions and years of under investment, setting the stage for $100+ crude in the future. Meanwhile, precious metals like gold and silver are quietly signaling the chaos ahead, as central banks load up and physical shortages loom.

The illusion of stability is giving way to a harsher reality: liquidity is drying up, government promises are crumbling, and paper assets are becoming increasingly dangerous.

The smart money is already moving into real assets — energy, metals, and tangible stores of value.

This isn’t a dip to buy. It’s a wake-up call to prepare.

