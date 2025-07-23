Turkey has unveiled its first hypersonic missile, the Tayfun Block-4.

This is an updated version of the longest-range ballistic missile of Turkish manufacture.

According to the company Roketsan, the Tayfun Block-4 weighs over 7 tons, reaches speeds exceeding Mach 5, and is capable of striking strategic targets, including air defense systems, command posts, and hangars, with a deviation of no more than 5 meters.

The missile is about 10 meters long and has a diameter of 938 mm.