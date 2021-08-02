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Dr. Reiner Füllmich | Dr. Bryan Ardis ~ Rampant Medical Corruption (English)
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55 views • August 02, 2021
Rampant Medical Corruption by Fauci and cohorts. . July 30, 2021
The Corona Committee was founded by four lawyers.
Learn more about the committee: https://corona-ausschuss.de
Anonymous information to the Corona Committee:
https://securewhistleblower.com
https://ardislabs.com/
https://www.thedrardisshow.com/
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/acip/meetings/downloads/slides-2020-10/COVID-Anderson-508.pdf - CBER: See page 16
https://digital.ahrq.gov/sites/default/files/docs/publication/r18hs017045-lazarus-final-report-2011.pdf - 2010 Harvard Pilgrim study showed that VAERS only reports 10% of vaccine injuries and less than 1% of all deaths due to vaccines.
https://vaers.hhs.gov/
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccinesafety/ensuringsafety/monitoring/vaers/index.html
https://dash.harvard.edu/bitstream/handle/1/9453695/Davenport%2C_Katherine_NVICP.pdf
https://12bytes.org/the-lazarus-report/
LAWSUIT: 45K DEATH COUNT FROM C-19 SHOT
https://renz-law.com/45k-whistleblower-suit
DECLARATION: Jane Doe
https://img1.wsimg.com/blobby/go/3c6a0774-cfad-46fa-aa97-af5aa5e74f00/Jane%20Doe%20Declaration.pdf
LAWSUIT FILED IN THE UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR THE NORTHERN DISTRICT OF ALABAMA
https://img1.wsimg.com/blobby/go/3c6a0774-cfad-46fa-aa97-af5aa5e74f00/M%20for%20PI%20file%20stamped.pdf
Stiftung Corona Ausschuss - Live Streams
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBvQ39EJqSBk0B7xlZXJh_Q
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
The Corona Committee was founded by four lawyers.
Learn more about the committee: https://corona-ausschuss.de
Anonymous information to the Corona Committee:
https://securewhistleblower.com
https://ardislabs.com/
https://www.thedrardisshow.com/
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/acip/meetings/downloads/slides-2020-10/COVID-Anderson-508.pdf - CBER: See page 16
https://digital.ahrq.gov/sites/default/files/docs/publication/r18hs017045-lazarus-final-report-2011.pdf - 2010 Harvard Pilgrim study showed that VAERS only reports 10% of vaccine injuries and less than 1% of all deaths due to vaccines.
https://vaers.hhs.gov/
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccinesafety/ensuringsafety/monitoring/vaers/index.html
https://dash.harvard.edu/bitstream/handle/1/9453695/Davenport%2C_Katherine_NVICP.pdf
https://12bytes.org/the-lazarus-report/
LAWSUIT: 45K DEATH COUNT FROM C-19 SHOT
https://renz-law.com/45k-whistleblower-suit
DECLARATION: Jane Doe
https://img1.wsimg.com/blobby/go/3c6a0774-cfad-46fa-aa97-af5aa5e74f00/Jane%20Doe%20Declaration.pdf
LAWSUIT FILED IN THE UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR THE NORTHERN DISTRICT OF ALABAMA
https://img1.wsimg.com/blobby/go/3c6a0774-cfad-46fa-aa97-af5aa5e74f00/M%20for%20PI%20file%20stamped.pdf
Stiftung Corona Ausschuss - Live Streams
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBvQ39EJqSBk0B7xlZXJh_Q
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
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