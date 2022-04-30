Russians Steadily Advance In Donbass

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To the south of the Kharkiv region, around Izyum city, intense fighting continues along the entire frontline. Russian units are advancing towards the Barvenko-Slavyansk road.
Fierce fighting is taking place along the right flank of the offensive, near the village of Velyka Kamyshevakha, as well as near the village of Novaya Dmytrivka.
At the same time, Kiev’s forces continue to pull back their units from the remaining bridgehead on the left bank of the Seversky Donets River. From the Liman-Yampil area and the Severodonetsk region, they tried to retain their most advanced positions to the east between Severodonetsk and Popasnaya, where fierce clashes continue.
On the frontline near Severodonetsk and Popasnaya, the Russian military and DPR forces continue their attempts to advance. However, Kiev’s forces are showing fierce resistance. Very limited gains were reported in Popasnaya.
Near Donetsk, the main hotspot is the area north of Avdeevka, where the DPR forces had some tactical successes.
In what appears to be a response to the recent advance by the Russian military, early on April 28, Kiev’s forces launched a massive missile strike with Tochka-U ballistic missiles and heavy rocket launchers on the residential areas of the central part of the city of Kherson in southern Ukraine.
The target of the missile attack on Kherson was the residential areas around Ushakov Avenue, where kindergartens, schools and many social institutions were located.
Russian air defense units repelled the Ukrainian missile attack. Twelve heavy rockets were shot down as well as two Tochka-U ballistic missiles were intercepted over the city.
Later in the morning, five civilians were killed and 21 others were wounded, including two minors, as a result of an attack by Kiev forces with BM-21 Grad rocket launchers on the Kirov district of Donetsk.
In its turn, the Russian military continued its missile strikes on high-value military targets in different regions of Ukraine.
On April 28, Russian missiles destroyed the facilities of the Artyom rocket and space industry enterprise in the city of Kiev.
Sea-based Kalibr missiles destroyed three traction power substations in the areas of Fastov, Krasnoselka and Polonnoye railway junctions.
At night, the operational-tactical and army aviation hit 112 military assets of Kiev’s forces. Among them: 95 gatherings of manpower and military equipment.
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, about 500 Ukrainian military personnel, 59 armored vehicles, artillery mounts and cars were destroyed, as well as more than 60 fighters of the nationalist formation Donbass near Rubtsy of the DPR.
In addition, two Buk-M1 and Osa AKM air-defense systems were destroyed near Veseloe and Prishib, as well as two ammunition depots near Novoselovka and Slavyansk.
Russia missile and artillery troops also performed 1299 strikes on April 28. 975 more strikes were carried out at night. At least 58 command posts, 183 strong points of Ukrainian troops, 1746 gatherings of manpower and military equipment, 246 positions of Ukrainian artillery and 21 ammunition depots were hit.
Furthermore, two Ukrainian S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems, a Tochka-U tactical missile launcher and an electronic warfare station were destroyed near Barvenkovo.
At the same time, Russian air defense means shot down 13 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, including “Bayraktar-TB2” on the Russian-Ukrainian border in the area of Novovodyannoye.
According to the most recent briefing by the Russian Ministry of Defense, since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, 142 warplanes, 111 helicopters, 634 drones, 278 air-defense systems, 2638 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 304 multiple rocket launchers, 1,175 field artillery and mortars, as well as 2,467 units of special military vehicles of Kiev forces have been destroyed.
The battle in the Donbass region will likely heat up in the upcoming few days. Kiev’s forces have been showing fierce resistance. However, the Russian military and the armed forces of the DPR and LPR appear to be going to speed up their ground operations in the region.
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