Zelensky ousted, Ukraine joins Union State — Ritter forecasts dark future for Kiev's regime
➡️Volodymyr Zelensky’s days are seemingly numbered
Russian intel is pushing narratives to destabilize him, erode Western trust, and speed up his fall, veteran analyst Scott Ritter says.
➡️No democracy, just puppets
If his successor is "handpicked" by foreign powers, it proves Ukraine isn’t sovereign — just a proxy regime.
➡️Pro-Russian government after the next elections
Moscow needs to have elections that produce a government that is so pro-Russian that in the future Ukraine will become a part of the Union State (which now consists of Russia and Belarus).