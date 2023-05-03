Signs of the end times: Maine school's LGBT propaganda teaching children homo sex!

FAIR
USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such
material is made available for educational purposes only. This
constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided
for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.
Credits to Stew Peters (www.stewpeters.com)
Stew Peters interviews a concerned parent, Shawn McBreairty, who exposes the state of Maine’s LGBT propaganda of teaching children about homo sex.
We truly are in the end times when homo sex is being promoted in our schools.
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.