Signs of the end times: Maine school's LGBT propaganda teaching children homo sex!
Follower of Christ777
Published Yesterday

Credits to Stew Peters (www.stewpeters.com)

Stew Peters interviews a concerned parent, Shawn McBreairty, who exposes the state of Maine’s LGBT propaganda of teaching children about homo sex.

We truly are in the end times when homo sex is being promoted in our schools.


For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected]

