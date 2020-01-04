BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

2020 1st Quarter Oracle Consciousness Reading/Energy Update By Lightstar
Lightstar Creations
Lightstar Creations
47 followers
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
26 views • March 16, 2020
What's upcoming up for the 1st Quarter of 2020? A LOT! I don’t know about you all, but I for one am looking forward to 2020. Although we might be in for some turbulent times, it will all be worthwhile! Find out how you might be affected and get some insights into how to best navigate with grace and ease with my 2020 1st Quarter Oracle Consciousness Intuitive Reading. If it's not the beginning of the New Year where you are located, just think of this reading as an Energy Update, as it all still applies to you all as well. I'll be using my own creation of my ever-so accurate and trusted Magical Dimensions Oracle Deck for this reading. Galactic Love and Happy Upcoming New Year to All! 💜 Lightstar
DONATION TO MY CHANNEL (THANK YOU!):
**My NEW BitChute Video Channel is up and running; you can also donate/tip/pledge there!**
💲 (BitChute) single pay or monthly: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lightstarcreations/
💲 (PayPal) monthly payment via PayPal, or single payment either PayPal or Credit Card: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=J3TJRF7EG5U6L&source=url
NEW VIDEO PLATFORMS:
📺 (Brighteon Channel) https://www.brighteon.com/channel/lightstarcreations
📺 (BitChute Channel) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lightstarcreations
STAY IN THE LOOP~JOIN MY EMAIL NEWSLETTER & GET THE ACTIVATION PACK
💌 https://www.lightstarcreations.com/the-activation-pack.html
LIGHTSTAR'S SESSIONS AND PRODUCTS:
🌐 (Website) https://www.lightstarcreations.com
🛒 (Shop) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/shop.html
🔴 (YouTube) https://www.youtube.com/c/lightstarcreations
🎨 (Art Gallery) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/lightstars-visionary-art-gallery.html
🎴 (Magical Dimensions Deck) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/oracle-deck.html
Keywords
intuitive readingslightstaroracle readingslanguage of lightlanguage of light activationlanguage of light transmissionlight languagelight language activationlight language transmissionlight language healingprovocative and curiousreligion and spiritualityculture and lifelanguage of light healinglightstar light languagemagical dimensions oracle deckoracle deckpsychic readingsoracle cardspeople and blogspredictions 2020new year prediction 2020world predictions for 2020psychic predictions 2020
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Qatari Mediators Back in Tehran; Trump Says Iran War &#8220;Wrapped Up Soon&#8221;

Qatari Mediators Back in Tehran; Trump Says Iran War “Wrapped Up Soon”

Garrison Vance
Bolsonaro Ally Attributes Deleted &#8220;President-Elect&#8221; Claim to ChatGPT

Bolsonaro Ally Attributes Deleted “President-Elect” Claim to ChatGPT

Chase Codewell
Binance Replaces 90% of $6.3 Billion in Stolen Crypto, Resumes Withdrawals

Binance Replaces 90% of $6.3 Billion in Stolen Crypto, Resumes Withdrawals

Sterling Ashworth
Lifestyle Changes Associated with Lower Chronic Disease Risk Than Metformin in 21-Year Prediabetes Study

Lifestyle Changes Associated with Lower Chronic Disease Risk Than Metformin in 21-Year Prediabetes Study

Petra Stone
Poll: Almost 80% of Veterans and Service Members Feel Abandoned By Politicians and Society

Poll: Almost 80% of Veterans and Service Members Feel Abandoned By Politicians and Society

Garrison Vance
The pendulum and the trap: Why a swing back to Democrats won’t set us free

The pendulum and the trap: Why a swing back to Democrats won’t set us free

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy