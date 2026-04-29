Better Leave It All Behind You

If I were to sum up this world in one word that word would be temporary.





Luk 9:23 And he said to them all, If any man will come after me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross daily, and follow me.

Luk 9:24 For whosoever will save his life shall lose it: but whosoever will lose his life for my sake, the same shall save it.





This world and everything is has to offer is temporary?





One of the demonic hosts greatest tools they use against you is having you look back and think you left something behind, like you're missing something?

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