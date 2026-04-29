BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Better Leave It All Behind You
pastorbobncc
pastorbobncc
48 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
47 views • 2 days ago

If I were to sum up this world in one word that word would be temporary.


Luk 9:23  And he said to them all, If any man will come after me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross daily, and follow me. 

Luk 9:24  For whosoever will save his life shall lose it: but whosoever will lose his life for my sake, the same shall save it. 


This world and everything is has to offer is temporary?


One of the demonic hosts greatest tools they use against you is having you look back and think you left something behind, like you're missing something?  

[email protected]


Keywords
trumpnewspreppermoviesurvivalmusicmedicalmoviestrailersongsfoodsgamingcookingedcsalsabugoutkaraokeasmrfunkgnarlygrowagarden
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump downplays Chinese support for Iran as Strait of Hormuz standoff intensifies

Trump downplays Chinese support for Iran as Strait of Hormuz standoff intensifies

Willow Tohi
Ron Paul Institute Hosts Conference Criticizing Trump Administration&#8217;s Iran Policy, Drawing Dissenting Former Officials

Ron Paul Institute Hosts Conference Criticizing Trump Administration’s Iran Policy, Drawing Dissenting Former Officials

Garrison Vance
ICC orders payment of REPARATIONS for victims of Timbuktu jihadist

ICC orders payment of REPARATIONS for victims of Timbuktu jihadist

Ava Grace
How everyday carbs reprogram your body&#8217;s defenses

How everyday carbs reprogram your body’s defenses

Patrick Lewis
Why even moderate drinkers need a break from alcohol for better health

Why even moderate drinkers need a break from alcohol for better health

Cassie B.
Your mouth&#8217;s hidden secret: The oral microbiome may predict your lifespan

Your mouth’s hidden secret: The oral microbiome may predict your lifespan

Patrick Lewis
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy