MEET THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM

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corbettreport
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/wef/
The World Economic Forum does not run the world, but in this time of The Great Reset and The Fourth Industrial Revolution you'd be forgiven for thinking so. Today on The Corbett Report podcast, join James for a wild ride through the murky origins of the WEF's past into the nightmarish future it is seeking to bring about . . . and how we can use this information to better understand and derail its agenda.