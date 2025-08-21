The Serious Abuse of Prophecy with Dave James (Part 1)

On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/serious-abuse-prophecy-dave-james-part-1

In today’s program, Tom launches a two-part series with guest Dave James. Here’s TBC executive director, Tom McMahon.





Tom: Thanks, Gary! Today and next week, we’re going to be discussing the aftermath of two books that had an impact upon multitudes of Christians, and that impact was not good, to say the least. Both books promoted ideas that greatly distorted what the Scriptures teach, specifically regarding prophecy. And I used the term “aftermath” because the authors of both books engaged in more-than-implied date setting that failed to occur. My guest for our discussion is Dave James, who’s the author of The Harbinger: Fact or Fiction? and Biblical Guide to Shemitah and the Blood Moons. Dave, welcome back to Search the Scriptures 24/7.





Dave: Thanks, Tom! It’s great to be back with you again.

