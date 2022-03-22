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2nd Purim Message: The Present-Day Sifting and Greater Aliyah to Come
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10 views • March 22, 2022
“As I live,” says Adonai YHWH, “surely with a mighty hand, with an outstretched arm, and with fury poured out, I will rule over you. I will bring you out from the peoples and gather you out of the countries where you are scattered, with a mighty hand, with an outstretched arm, and with fury poured out. And I will bring you into the wilderness of the peoples, and there I will plead My case with you face to face. Just as I pleaded My case with your fathers in the wilderness of the land of Egypt, so I will plead My case with you,” says Adonai YHWH. “I will make you pass under the rod, and I will bring you into the bond of the covenant; I will purge the rebels from among you, and those who transgress against Me; I will bring them out of the country where they dwell, but they shall not enter the land of Israel. Then you will know that I am YHWH. (Yechezekel/Ezekiel 20:33-38) Each one of us are going to go through a time of sifting when we will pass under the rod of God's justice. His standard has never changed: it is His eternal Torah as revealed to us in Yeshua the Messiah
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