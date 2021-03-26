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Should You Take the COVID Shot?
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190 views • March 26, 2021
In this interview with The New American magazine's Senior Editor Alex Newman, TNA Publisher and longtime scientific expert Dennis Behreandt discusses his latest article on the safety and science of the new experimental COVID "vaccines." From breaking down the mRNA technology to discussing the risks that governments and media seek to suppress, Behreandt goes into detail. He also touches on warnings by top scientists about potential infertility and other problems. The use of abortion victims in the vaccine development (of some shots) and testing is discussed, too. The critical importance of the right to informed consent is another topic addressed in the interview. Finally, Behreandt reveals that, for a variety of reasons, he will not be taking the shot.
Read Dennis' Article:
https://thenewamerican.com/magazine/tna3706/page/120134
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
Read Dennis' Article:
https://thenewamerican.com/magazine/tna3706/page/120134
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
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