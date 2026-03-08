© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
As promised
LUXOR, THE SOURCE OF LIGHT - WILLIAM COOPER
Full documentary 1994
William Cooper visited the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas and explains in detail, the hidden occult symbolism intertwined within the architecture, letting you know who this city belongs to.
Source: https://x.com/RedpillDrifter/status/2030182389511520568
Thumbnail: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3-Svh-4Y9Ak