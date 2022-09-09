Time to push folks. Get that ball rolling. I know it's a lot and I know you're feeling it. This is just to support that inner voice in you saying "GO". That voice that's navigated you this far and has you still whole is telling you get prepared. I can almost feel it in the air. And the main issue I have is I can't imagine HOW it won't collapse. Just think of the littlest things. Then imagine that little thing times 350 million. Do you think there will be that many people come spring? And where do you see yourself? Remember when that question had simple answers? Lol. Like, gwtn to know someone, you'd ask em that. Now it's... Lol... Just that it appears." I'll be in my skin". Lol. God willing. Drop me a line at [email protected] how you feeling about this?