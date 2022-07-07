Are Vaccinated Children Healthier than Unvaccinated? Vaccinated Versus Unvaccinated Research.

Youtube removed this video! Watch and see the science they are trying to hide from you!

These are questions every parent or person should want to know before vaccinating:

‘Am I or are my children going to be healthier after vaccination?’

‘Are vaccines weakening or strengthening my immune system?’

‘What does the research show about the health of vaccinated vs unvaccinated children?’

In this video, we review the peer-reviewed medical research to find out the answers to these questions!

CORRECTION: At about 18:35 minutes in; the first measles vaccine was implemented in the US in 1963, not 1973. Sorry for the confusion.