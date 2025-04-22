BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
God Damn? How One Phrase Showed Me the Power of Jesus’ Words
Norton1946!
6 followers
11 views • 1 week ago

This is about an experience that. occurred during my transformation. I do not look at being born again as a one time experience but as a process. This was a major revelation to me in that I realized the words I speak carry with them a spirit. If they do not align with the prophecy and the words of Jesus there is an action that occurs. Just like the words of Caiaphas. These words unknowingly affect our relationship with life itself. 

spiritualawakeningjesuswordswordsmatterbibleredletterspeaceinchristtraditionvstruth
