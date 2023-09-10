Prophecies | TRUMP, HAWAII AND PSALM 24 | The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited

Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.
Videos and Resources Referenced in the Show -
FOR ALL WRITTEN PROPHETIC WORDS: https://flyoverconservatives.com/resources-2/prophetic-words/
TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.com
TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS - www.thepropheticreport.com
Julie Green
5:37-14:52
https://rumble.com/v3djjgw-live-with-julie-a-great-storm-is-coming.html
Charlie Shamp Elijah Streams Aug 31, 2023
30:37-34:27 Trump
https://rumble.com/v3dmzvc-charlie-shamp-i-will-bring-a-shutdown-of-this-current-government.html
Robin Bullock Church International Sept 3, 2023
4:04:00-4:04:51
https://www.youtube.com/live/7sUJ5GP21NQ?si=pHlNxqUO-CK12Kue
Hank Kunneman Aug 30, 2023
0-6:44
https://youtu.be/FwEzHk3Elao?si=TbSJOTncjyewXDg-
Robin Bullock 11th Hour Sept 5, 2023
1:20:49-1:22:02
https://www.youtube.com/live/tSPVXt-nHn8?si=P6DhKXgNLVTVBpV5
Charlie Shamp Hawaii August 31, 2023
12:15-16:31
17:21-18:01
18:29-20:02
20:40-22:19
https://rumble.com/v3dmzvc-charlie-shamp-i-will-bring-a-shutdown-of-this-current-government.html
Donna Rigney Hawaii August 30, 2023
14:05-16:53
17:25-18:58
20:05-24:15
https://rumble.com/v3d9t66-donna-rigney-the-defeated-foe-will-not-win-this-war.html
Charlie Shamp Elijah Streams Aug 31, 2023
54:08-100:01 10 days
1:04:36-1:07:33 goes with 10 days
100:47- 1:02:07 open door Bill Gates
https://rumble.com/v3dmzvc-charlie-shamp-i-will-bring-a-shutdown-of-this-current-government.html
Donna Rigney Elijah Streams Aug 30, 2023
36:15-53:11
https://rumble.com/v3d9t66-donna-rigney-the-defeated-foe-will-not-win-this-war.html
John 1:1-14(NKJV)
Text 40509 Decrees
Tim Sheets - Psalms 91
SPONSORS FOR TODAY’S VIDEO
► ReAwaken America- text the word EVENTS to 40509
(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)
► Kirk Elliott PHD - http://FlyoverGold.com
► My Pillow - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover
► Z-Stack - https://flyoverhealth.com
► Dr. Jason Dean (BraveTV) - https://parakiller.com
► Patriot Mobile - www.patriotmobile.com/flyover
Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -
https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/
-------------------------------------------
Follow our Social Media so we can be best friends
💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives
🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/davidmwhited
🏘FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives
📱FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives
📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/
🧑💻Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com
► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives
-------------------------------------------
► Sign Up For Our Newsletter! -https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter
► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate
► Get $50 off of Dr. Sherwood’s 13 Week Course to Reset Your Life-
http://DoctorSoGood.com
► Get The TuttleTwins Books Today - http://FlyoverTwins.com
► Get 5% Off Of Dr. Zelenko’s Protocol ZStack at - http://FlyoverHealth.com
► Support a Family Owned, Pro-Life Woman Merch Store
🛍 https://col1972.com/discount/Flyover
-------------------------------------------
Be Blessed!
- The Flyover Team
Business or Media, please contact us at:
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
CSID: bf3a1d03f3ab1e4e
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.