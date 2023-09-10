Create New Account
Prophecies | TRUMP, HAWAII AND PSALM 24 | The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited
Published 14 hours ago

Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.



Videos and Resources Referenced in the Show -



FOR ALL WRITTEN PROPHETIC WORDS: https://flyoverconservatives.com/resources-2/prophetic-words/



TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.com



TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS - www.thepropheticreport.com



Julie Green

5:37-14:52

https://rumble.com/v3djjgw-live-with-julie-a-great-storm-is-coming.html



Charlie Shamp Elijah Streams Aug 31, 2023

30:37-34:27 Trump

https://rumble.com/v3dmzvc-charlie-shamp-i-will-bring-a-shutdown-of-this-current-government.html



Robin Bullock Church International Sept 3, 2023

4:04:00-4:04:51

https://www.youtube.com/live/7sUJ5GP21NQ?si=pHlNxqUO-CK12Kue



Hank Kunneman Aug 30, 2023

0-6:44

https://youtu.be/FwEzHk3Elao?si=TbSJOTncjyewXDg-



Robin Bullock 11th Hour Sept 5, 2023

1:20:49-1:22:02

https://www.youtube.com/live/tSPVXt-nHn8?si=P6DhKXgNLVTVBpV5



Charlie Shamp Hawaii August 31, 2023

12:15-16:31

17:21-18:01

18:29-20:02

20:40-22:19

https://rumble.com/v3dmzvc-charlie-shamp-i-will-bring-a-shutdown-of-this-current-government.html



Donna Rigney Hawaii August 30, 2023

14:05-16:53

17:25-18:58

20:05-24:15

https://rumble.com/v3d9t66-donna-rigney-the-defeated-foe-will-not-win-this-war.html



Charlie Shamp Elijah Streams Aug 31, 2023

54:08-100:01 10 days

1:04:36-1:07:33 goes with 10 days

100:47- 1:02:07 open door Bill Gates

https://rumble.com/v3dmzvc-charlie-shamp-i-will-bring-a-shutdown-of-this-current-government.html



Donna Rigney Elijah Streams Aug 30, 2023

36:15-53:11

https://rumble.com/v3d9t66-donna-rigney-the-defeated-foe-will-not-win-this-war.html



John 1:1-14(NKJV)

Text 40509 Decrees

Tim Sheets - Psalms 91





