NATO boss Stoltenberg declares that if you want a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine USA must provide them with more and more weapons.
🤡NATO clearly doesn't care about Ukrainian lives at all. Like Assange warned - NATO needs "endless wars" to sell weapons for its military industrial complex and launder Western tax payer's money.
🤬The ongoing death and destruction in Ukraine is squarely NATO's fault!
