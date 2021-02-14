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30 YEAR OLD PREDICTION: THE "HUMAN" POWER ELITE HAVE TOTAL GLOBAL CONTROL BY 2025
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202 views • February 14, 2021
30 YEAR OLD PREDICTION: THE "HUMAN" POWER ELITE HAVE TOTAL GLOBAL CONTROL BY 2025, Harley Schlanger returns to SGT Report to discuss the satanic elite's diabolical multi-generational plan for total global control - which one 1988 Hollywood movie predicted would happen by 2025.
CREDITS , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5lGorn7qSavFD110Zwpv9g
CREDITS , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5lGorn7qSavFD110Zwpv9g
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