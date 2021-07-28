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Childhood vaccination study: Serious side effects are concealed
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158 views • July 28, 2021
Official figures from the Paul Ehrlich Institute suggest that children would be three times more likely to die from vaccination than from Corona disease, which is very rare in children. Despite these figures and the warnings of various experts from all over the world, politicians and the media in Germany vigorously promote the vaccination of children as soon as possible.
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