CCP's Chaotic Zero Covid Policy Continues as Daily New Cases Persists

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/p1crsb915
08/17/2022 Thousands tourists are stranded on dangerous road at Yunnan-Tibet border blocked by Chinese Communist Party police. When the stranded passengers asked :”Do you put epidemic prevention police comes before the lives of the people?” The officials of the Communist China replied: “Following the pidemic prevention policy is No.1 priority.”