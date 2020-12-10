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Prove All Things 26 - Vaccine & Election -What is Real?
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23 views • December 10, 2020
Can we participate in our own demise. Civil disobedience is building and past due. A Christian cannot live peaceably with evil.
What course will the country take in the next weeks and months? Only through repentance and turning from wicked ways can the nation and world expect God's pardon of grace.
What course will the country take in the next weeks and months? Only through repentance and turning from wicked ways can the nation and world expect God's pardon of grace.
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