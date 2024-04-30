Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Propaganda, pt1 - Control Citizens & Recruit Soldiers to Die for Patriotism
channel image
Shrimp Dawg Archives
15 Subscribers
15 views
Published Yesterday

Propaganda Exploration with ChatGPT. Just how much will be disclosed? Check it out...

Keywords
propagandaancient egyptvietnamworld war iicold war

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket