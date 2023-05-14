SWINDON & WILTS RESIDENTS ASSOCIATION: 5G OUTREACH - ROBINSCROFT, BLUNSDON (19/04/23)

On Wednesday 19th April 2023, a group of us from the Swindon & Wiltshire Residents Association performed a local 5G awareness outreach at Robinscroft, Blunsdon, North Swindon.This mast is situated right in the middle of this housing estate. We took an RF output reading using a Trifield meter which was the same off scale reading as when we first surveyed the estate back in Summer 2022.

We went door to door to speak to residents concerning the symptoms and effects of 5G non-ionising electromagnetic radiation.

This video is evidence of the harm being caused by these illegal installations on people living nearby. Swindon Council are responsible for this crime. Failure to protect the public from the effects of non-ionising EMF radiation.





