https://gettr.com/post/p2e5esqcfb9
4/8/2023 【#FreeMilesGuoRally】Brett Raio & Charlie Carbone sing "The Great Awakening", echoing the voice of the members of the New Federal State of China to awaken the American people.
#freeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #freeMilesGuoNow #FreeYvetteWangNow
4/8/2023 【#释放郭文贵全球联动抗议】Brett Raio & Charlie Carbone组合演唱了《大觉醒》，与新中国联邦人唤醒美国人的声音形成了强烈的共鸣！
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #立即释放郭文贵 #立即释放王雁平
