Brett Raio & Charlie Carbone sing "The Great Awakening", echoing the voice of the members of the New Federal State of China to awaken the American people
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 17 hours ago |
https://gettr.com/post/p2e5esqcfb9

4/8/2023 【#FreeMilesGuoRally】Brett Raio & Charlie Carbone sing "The Great Awakening", echoing the voice of the members of the New Federal State of China to awaken the American people.

#freeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #freeMilesGuoNow #FreeYvetteWangNow


4/8/2023 【#释放郭文贵全球联动抗议】Brett Raio & Charlie Carbone组合演唱了《大觉醒》，与新中国联邦人唤醒美国人的声音形成了强烈的共鸣！

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #立即释放郭文贵 #立即释放王雁平


