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Fauci, The Most Despicable Human Being Will Receive The Most Retirement Pension Ever
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20 views • January 05, 2022
Fauci, The Most Despicable Human Being Will Receive The Most Retirement Pension Ever
full newscast here,
https://www.rt.com/shows/news-views-hughes/545176-americans-are-angry-and-bidens/
For the last two years American life has been controlled by crises and it is obvious people are not happy with how things are going. They are downright angry. News Views Hughes looks at what is driving their anger. One of the reasons is the confusion amid the latest spike in coronavirus cases. Plus, there is a surge of US workers rising up against working restrictions and nothing makes people angrier when people believe their tax dollars are being misused by the government.
Fauci Set To Receive Largest Federal Retirement Package Ever
https://dailycaller.com/2021/12/30/anthony-fauci-federal-employees-pension-largest-in-history/
https://whitehousewire.com/2021/12/30/anthony-fauci-set-to-make-350000-annual-pension-largest-retirement-package-in-us-government-history-report/
full newscast here,
https://www.rt.com/shows/news-views-hughes/545176-americans-are-angry-and-bidens/
For the last two years American life has been controlled by crises and it is obvious people are not happy with how things are going. They are downright angry. News Views Hughes looks at what is driving their anger. One of the reasons is the confusion amid the latest spike in coronavirus cases. Plus, there is a surge of US workers rising up against working restrictions and nothing makes people angrier when people believe their tax dollars are being misused by the government.
Fauci Set To Receive Largest Federal Retirement Package Ever
https://dailycaller.com/2021/12/30/anthony-fauci-federal-employees-pension-largest-in-history/
https://whitehousewire.com/2021/12/30/anthony-fauci-set-to-make-350000-annual-pension-largest-retirement-package-in-us-government-history-report/
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