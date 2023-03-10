Brandon Straka: The CCP oligarchs are essentially a group of world-class propagandists. They prevent the Chinese from receiving correct information

https://gettr.com/post/p2apvhm01fe



【NFSC @CPAC 】03/04/2023 @BrandonStraka, founder of the WalkAway movement in the United States: The CCP oligarchs are essentially a group of world-class propagandists. They prevent the Chinese from receiving correct information and prohibit them from expressing their true thoughts. So it appears that the CCP is a system that is popular with the people, but in fact it is because people have no choice. I hope that the United States and the Chinese people will walk away from the huge threat of the CCP together.





【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/04/2023 美国WalkAway运动的创始人@BrandonStraka：中共寡头本质上是一帮世界级的宣传家，他们不让中国人接收正确的信息，禁止他们表达真实的想法。所以表面上看，中共是一个受广大人民欢迎的体制，但其实是由于人们别无选择。希望美国和中国人民一起远离中共这个巨大的威胁。