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American Evangelicalism - It is a ROTTING corpse!
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51 views • February 28, 2021
Like failing to raise a rotting corpse from the dead and still claiming to wield the power of God, the American evangelicals want to say that they have the power to prophesy and excuse their inaccurate predictions at the same time.
Will you fall for their lies? What is the Word of God if their predictions are so off?
#truth #love #jesus #christ #believe #faith #christian #jesuschrist #christianity #gospel #obey
Will you fall for their lies? What is the Word of God if their predictions are so off?
#truth #love #jesus #christ #believe #faith #christian #jesuschrist #christianity #gospel #obey
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