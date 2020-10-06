© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ContraLand - documentary by V4CR [2020]
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
43 views • October 06, 2020
These people are SICK....
800.000 Children missing a year.
138.000 Covid-19 'deaths'
What's the real Virus here?
Note: Not on IMDB.com....?
Craig "Sawman" Sawyer (born October 5, 1963), Dallas, Texas
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Craig_Sawyer
https://da-dk.facebook.com/CraigSawmanSawyer/
https://www.facebook.com/CraigSawmanSawyer/
https://twitter.com/craigrsawyer
#V4CR Vets For Child Rescue - HOME
https://www.vets4childrescue.org/
https://soldnomore.org/profile/craig-sawman-sawyer/
https://soldnomore.org/profile/craig-sawman-sawyer/
https://twitter.com/vets4childres?lang=da
ContraLand Movie - 3.000 abonnenter
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCI-7h9KH01N7LoKo7P8Z5vg
https://www.contralandmovie.com/
https://tacticalbabygear.com/blogs/podcast/ep-042-craig-sawman-sawyer
Jan 09, 2020. https://www.kgun9.com/news/local-news/sex-slavery-documentary-leads-to-22-arrests
What is a #Pervert person?
1. distort or corrupt the original course, meaning, or state of (something).
2. lead (someone) away from what is considered natural or acceptable (normal).
3. a person whose sexual behaviour is regarded as abnormal and unacceptable.
These people are SICK:
North American Man/Boy Love Association (NAMBLA)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/North_American_Man/Boy_Love_Association
https://www.nambla.org/
https://www.brongersma.info/NAMBLA_goes_to_Copenhagen
Danish Pedophile Association [WorldCat Identities]
http://worldcat.org/identities/lccn-no2006102013
Danish Pedophile Association (DPA), 1985–2004
http://www.wikiwand.com/en/List_of_pedophile_advocacy_organizations
The Pedophile Group, Pedophile Group Association or Danish Pedophile Association
http://www.wikiwand.com/en/Pedophile_Group
Dan Markussen, Foreningen Pædofilgruppen "Langt størstedelen af Danmarks 10.000 - 50.000 pædofile er lovlydige medborgere, der har
krav på samfundet beskyttelse og hjælp."
https://www.information.dk/debat/2004/03/debat-15
Foreningen Danske Transseksuelle
https://download.alexandria.dk/files/scenario/78/naar_et_barn_elsker_handouts.pdf
Landsforeningen for Bøsser og Lesbiske
Teglgårdsstræde 13 / 1452 København K
tlf. 33 13 19 48
WWW: http://www.lbl.dk/
Foreningen Danske Transseksuelle
tlf. 38 88 87 57
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected]
WWW: http://members.tripod.com/~danske_ts/
Pædofilgruppen
postbox 843 / 2400 København NV
E-mail: [email protected]
WWW: http://www.danpedo.dk/
Transvestitforeningen i Danmark
Favrholmvej 10
3400 Hillerød
tlf. 70 22 99 77 (bedst efter 16.00)
WWW: http://www.transvestit.dk/
Netværket Frie Kroppe
Forening for ekshibitionister og voyeurister
tlf. 40 53 77 38
SMil, foreningen for sadomasochister
Postboks 691, 2200 København N.
tlf. 35 83 55 69 (19-21, mandage)
WWW: http://www.sado.dk
E-mail: [email protected]
SMil i Århus:
Postboks 198, 8100 Århus C.
tlf. 86 13 70 23 (20-22, tirsdage)
E-mail: [email protected]
Scandinavian Leather Men
Studiestræde 14A, kld. / 1455 København K
Åbent fredag 23-02
tlf. 33 32 06 01 (i åbningstiden)
fax/tlf-svarer: 45 87 81 16
WWW: http://www.slm-cph.dk/
E-mail: [email protected]
Koprofagi
Elektronisk forum for danske shitlovers
WWW: http://groups.yahoo.com/group/koprofagi
Voksne BleVenner
v/Nicolai Lang
Esbønderupvej 33
3230 Græsted
tlf. 48 39 36 25/fax 48 39 35 19
WWW: http://www.infantilism.org/vbv
E-mail: [email protected]
Foreningen for frisindede
Forening for swingers.
E-mail: [email protected]
WWW: http://users.cybercity.dk/~blk4949/
https://docplayer.dk/16920896-Mystiske-plakater-skaber-undren.html
http://docplayer.dk/11280466-Foromtalen-kagerup-d-01-01-1996-kaere-venner.html
12 april 2019
https://dagbladet-holstebro-struer.dk/artikel/sigtet-for-overgreb-p%C3%A5-sine-egne-b%C3%B8rn
800.000 Children missing a year.
138.000 Covid-19 'deaths'
What's the real Virus here?
Note: Not on IMDB.com....?
Craig "Sawman" Sawyer (born October 5, 1963), Dallas, Texas
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Craig_Sawyer
https://da-dk.facebook.com/CraigSawmanSawyer/
https://www.facebook.com/CraigSawmanSawyer/
https://twitter.com/craigrsawyer
#V4CR Vets For Child Rescue - HOME
https://www.vets4childrescue.org/
https://soldnomore.org/profile/craig-sawman-sawyer/
https://soldnomore.org/profile/craig-sawman-sawyer/
https://twitter.com/vets4childres?lang=da
ContraLand Movie - 3.000 abonnenter
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCI-7h9KH01N7LoKo7P8Z5vg
https://www.contralandmovie.com/
https://tacticalbabygear.com/blogs/podcast/ep-042-craig-sawman-sawyer
Jan 09, 2020. https://www.kgun9.com/news/local-news/sex-slavery-documentary-leads-to-22-arrests
What is a #Pervert person?
1. distort or corrupt the original course, meaning, or state of (something).
2. lead (someone) away from what is considered natural or acceptable (normal).
3. a person whose sexual behaviour is regarded as abnormal and unacceptable.
These people are SICK:
North American Man/Boy Love Association (NAMBLA)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/North_American_Man/Boy_Love_Association
https://www.nambla.org/
https://www.brongersma.info/NAMBLA_goes_to_Copenhagen
Danish Pedophile Association [WorldCat Identities]
http://worldcat.org/identities/lccn-no2006102013
Danish Pedophile Association (DPA), 1985–2004
http://www.wikiwand.com/en/List_of_pedophile_advocacy_organizations
The Pedophile Group, Pedophile Group Association or Danish Pedophile Association
http://www.wikiwand.com/en/Pedophile_Group
Dan Markussen, Foreningen Pædofilgruppen "Langt størstedelen af Danmarks 10.000 - 50.000 pædofile er lovlydige medborgere, der har
krav på samfundet beskyttelse og hjælp."
https://www.information.dk/debat/2004/03/debat-15
Foreningen Danske Transseksuelle
https://download.alexandria.dk/files/scenario/78/naar_et_barn_elsker_handouts.pdf
Landsforeningen for Bøsser og Lesbiske
Teglgårdsstræde 13 / 1452 København K
tlf. 33 13 19 48
WWW: http://www.lbl.dk/
Foreningen Danske Transseksuelle
tlf. 38 88 87 57
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected]
WWW: http://members.tripod.com/~danske_ts/
Pædofilgruppen
postbox 843 / 2400 København NV
E-mail: [email protected]
WWW: http://www.danpedo.dk/
Transvestitforeningen i Danmark
Favrholmvej 10
3400 Hillerød
tlf. 70 22 99 77 (bedst efter 16.00)
WWW: http://www.transvestit.dk/
Netværket Frie Kroppe
Forening for ekshibitionister og voyeurister
tlf. 40 53 77 38
SMil, foreningen for sadomasochister
Postboks 691, 2200 København N.
tlf. 35 83 55 69 (19-21, mandage)
WWW: http://www.sado.dk
E-mail: [email protected]
SMil i Århus:
Postboks 198, 8100 Århus C.
tlf. 86 13 70 23 (20-22, tirsdage)
E-mail: [email protected]
Scandinavian Leather Men
Studiestræde 14A, kld. / 1455 København K
Åbent fredag 23-02
tlf. 33 32 06 01 (i åbningstiden)
fax/tlf-svarer: 45 87 81 16
WWW: http://www.slm-cph.dk/
E-mail: [email protected]
Koprofagi
Elektronisk forum for danske shitlovers
WWW: http://groups.yahoo.com/group/koprofagi
Voksne BleVenner
v/Nicolai Lang
Esbønderupvej 33
3230 Græsted
tlf. 48 39 36 25/fax 48 39 35 19
WWW: http://www.infantilism.org/vbv
E-mail: [email protected]
Foreningen for frisindede
Forening for swingers.
E-mail: [email protected]
WWW: http://users.cybercity.dk/~blk4949/
https://docplayer.dk/16920896-Mystiske-plakater-skaber-undren.html
http://docplayer.dk/11280466-Foromtalen-kagerup-d-01-01-1996-kaere-venner.html
12 april 2019
https://dagbladet-holstebro-struer.dk/artikel/sigtet-for-overgreb-p%C3%A5-sine-egne-b%C3%B8rn
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.