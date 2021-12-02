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The Good Fight ForEvermore Noble Lies Plato - Do Not Comply and Here is Why
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10 views • December 02, 2021
12 1 2021 The Good Fight ForEvermore Noble Lies Plato - Do Not Comply and Here is Why
For Your Own Good. Really!
Meet Mr. Science and the other Minions of Doom.
Clips from Ingraham Angle video (we recorded it before it was removed from YouTube, and even Bitchute!)
South African Doctor who discovered the virus states it has mild symptoms and has questions about significant this OMICRON could be.
The Courts have shut down Biden’s lockdown and they have.
Florida now has the lowest rate of COVID.
Vaxed or not, the virus spreads.
Watch Fauci’s laugh when asked about him being a scapegoat by Sen Cruz, and then listen to his sick little laugh when he talks about Jan 6th.
More lockdowns and COVID Passes are coming.
Dr. Bhattacharya is telling you and he even said he does not know what data they’re looking at!
Dr. Hemmati, we created a vax that causes the virus to mutate rapidly.
Transmission rates are no different between vaxed and unvaxed!
Dr. Bhattacharya, the Vaccine does not stop spread of the virus, it is for personal protection and not for protection to the general public.
Covid rules are cause 23% of developmental issues with children.
Dr. Hemmati agrees the mandates are cause physiological issues and the benefits are minimal compared to the risks in children.
Lockdowns are not working.
Fauci considers Republicans more of a threat than China.
Greek Alphabet Xi was skipped over because it is spelled like Communist Chinese Leader’s name Xi Ping/Bootlicking.
Next, Dr. Peter McCullough talking about Natural Immunity.
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6284614502001?playlist_id=5622526903001#sp=show-clips
Mississippi Governor on lockdowns
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6284614856001?playlist_id=5622526903001#sp=show-clips
Look again at Fauci’s reactions, watch his face and listen to his voice. Psychopathy:
https://youtu.be/2mxcp92UkGY?t=198
Lastly, review the situation on the Solomon Islands and other island nations being bullied or bribed into supporting CCP rather than Taiwan. “100 shops owned by the Chinese destroyed … some ‘hiding in the hills’.”
https://youtu.be/8cj5W45FAr8?t=409
***
Reference on the court ruling:
UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT
WESTERN DISTRICT OF LOUISIANA, MONROE DIVISION
STATE OF LOUISIANA ET AL CASE NO. 3:21-CV-03970
VERSUS JUDGE TERRY A. DOUGHTY, XAVIER BECERRA, ET AL MAG. JUDGE KAYLA D. MCCLUSKY
ORDER
For the reasons set forth in the Court’s Memorandum Ruling,
IT IS ORDERED that the Plaintiff States’ Motion for Preliminary Injunction [Doc. No.2] is GRANTED.
IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services, along with their directors, employees, Administrators and Secretaries are hereby ENJOINED and RESTRAINED from implementing the CMS Mandate set forth in 86 Fed. Reg. 61555-01 (November 5, 2021), as to all healthcare providers, suppliers, owners, employees, and all others covered by said CMS Mandate. …
+++++
See the FWG Schedule to join us live: https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com
After show open discussion.
Freedom Watchers Groups and FWG Broadcasting are owned by Stone Bandana.
Thank you for your support: https://stonebandana.com/item/contributions-to-freedom-watchers-groups
PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/stonebandana
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/StoneBandana
FWG Broadcasting videos:
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PIOUAd9GpyYL/
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Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/FreedomWatchersGroups
OUR HOME: https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com (Join FWG Broadcasting group for show notifications, and the Straight Shooting News group for Bandana Ed’s show notes, links, and related resources. Join all the groups to connect with friends and get THE BEST information, as excellent information is our bias!)
https://StoneBandana.com – our parent organization, entertainment
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GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/freedomwatchers
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MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/vicktoryastone
For Your Own Good. Really!
Meet Mr. Science and the other Minions of Doom.
Clips from Ingraham Angle video (we recorded it before it was removed from YouTube, and even Bitchute!)
South African Doctor who discovered the virus states it has mild symptoms and has questions about significant this OMICRON could be.
The Courts have shut down Biden’s lockdown and they have.
Florida now has the lowest rate of COVID.
Vaxed or not, the virus spreads.
Watch Fauci’s laugh when asked about him being a scapegoat by Sen Cruz, and then listen to his sick little laugh when he talks about Jan 6th.
More lockdowns and COVID Passes are coming.
Dr. Bhattacharya is telling you and he even said he does not know what data they’re looking at!
Dr. Hemmati, we created a vax that causes the virus to mutate rapidly.
Transmission rates are no different between vaxed and unvaxed!
Dr. Bhattacharya, the Vaccine does not stop spread of the virus, it is for personal protection and not for protection to the general public.
Covid rules are cause 23% of developmental issues with children.
Dr. Hemmati agrees the mandates are cause physiological issues and the benefits are minimal compared to the risks in children.
Lockdowns are not working.
Fauci considers Republicans more of a threat than China.
Greek Alphabet Xi was skipped over because it is spelled like Communist Chinese Leader’s name Xi Ping/Bootlicking.
Next, Dr. Peter McCullough talking about Natural Immunity.
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6284614502001?playlist_id=5622526903001#sp=show-clips
Mississippi Governor on lockdowns
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6284614856001?playlist_id=5622526903001#sp=show-clips
Look again at Fauci’s reactions, watch his face and listen to his voice. Psychopathy:
https://youtu.be/2mxcp92UkGY?t=198
Lastly, review the situation on the Solomon Islands and other island nations being bullied or bribed into supporting CCP rather than Taiwan. “100 shops owned by the Chinese destroyed … some ‘hiding in the hills’.”
https://youtu.be/8cj5W45FAr8?t=409
***
Reference on the court ruling:
UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT
WESTERN DISTRICT OF LOUISIANA, MONROE DIVISION
STATE OF LOUISIANA ET AL CASE NO. 3:21-CV-03970
VERSUS JUDGE TERRY A. DOUGHTY, XAVIER BECERRA, ET AL MAG. JUDGE KAYLA D. MCCLUSKY
ORDER
For the reasons set forth in the Court’s Memorandum Ruling,
IT IS ORDERED that the Plaintiff States’ Motion for Preliminary Injunction [Doc. No.2] is GRANTED.
IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services, along with their directors, employees, Administrators and Secretaries are hereby ENJOINED and RESTRAINED from implementing the CMS Mandate set forth in 86 Fed. Reg. 61555-01 (November 5, 2021), as to all healthcare providers, suppliers, owners, employees, and all others covered by said CMS Mandate. …
+++++
See the FWG Schedule to join us live: https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com
After show open discussion.
Freedom Watchers Groups and FWG Broadcasting are owned by Stone Bandana.
Thank you for your support: https://stonebandana.com/item/contributions-to-freedom-watchers-groups
PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/stonebandana
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/StoneBandana
FWG Broadcasting videos:
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PIOUAd9GpyYL/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/freedomwatchersgroups
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@FreedomWatchersGroups:b?
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/FreedomWatchersGroups
OUR HOME: https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com (Join FWG Broadcasting group for show notifications, and the Straight Shooting News group for Bandana Ed’s show notes, links, and related resources. Join all the groups to connect with friends and get THE BEST information, as excellent information is our bias!)
https://StoneBandana.com – our parent organization, entertainment
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/StoneBandana
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/freedomwatchers
GAB: https://gab.com/libertyvs
MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/vicktoryastone
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