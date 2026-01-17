Iran SMASHES Starlink, Missile Payback Hits Trump & Israel Next | Mohammad Marandi

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jan 16, 2026 #iran #trump #israel
Iran's shocking moves during the violent riots have achieved a stunning victory over Elon Musk's Starlink AND Trump's War says Prof. Mohammad Marandi who explains how Iran's missile defenses and hypersonic weapons are prepared to take on Israel & the US next if they decide to attack in the imminent future.
