China Jacked Free Phones Rig Elections?

(Opinion) CHINESE FREE SPYWARE SMARTPHONES RIG ELECTIONS & RUN MILLIONS OF SMURFS TO CAUSE ABSOLUTE CHAOS & MAYHEM. Rothschild Central Bankers based in China w/ their United Nations & 1946 Operation Paperclip Infused Criminal Corporations injected Rothschild CIA DoD FBI Deep State Mole Obama into America’s Operating System to DESTROY it. Give illegal aliens, & those on the dole free smart phones, free service, free internet, & debit cards w/ up to $10,000 on it thanks to US Taxpayer Trillions of Dollars offshored by mostly B.A.R. Association Lying Lawyer Scumbags to China, Central Bankers, Billionaire Bad Boys Club, & Child Trafficking Corporations ... Enemies of Average Americans, & CHINA HAS RIGGED ELECTION PRE-INVASION OF THE USA. @SvenVonErick for more





YOUR TAXES WERE USED TO DESTROY AMERICA. IT LOOKS LIKE KLAUS SCHWAB, MICHAEL CHERTOFF, LARRY FINK, BILL GATES, JEFF BEZOS, HENRY KISSINGER, WARREN BUFFET, TED TURNER, MARK ZUCKERBERG, JACK DORSEY, DICK BLUMENTHAL, CLINTONS, OBAMAS, BIDENS, CHUCKIE BOY SCHUMER, ADAM SCHIFF ETC W/ ALL THE LBGTQ+ CHILD TRAFFICKERS/MOLESTERS/TORTURED TODDLER BLOOD DRINKERS HAVE OWNED US, ARE KILLING 95% OF US, & HAVE GOTTEN AWAY W/ THE BIGGEST PONZI SCHEME IN THE HISTORY OF THE WORLD RIGHT???!!!





STAND UP & FIGHT, OR DIE ANYWAY. YOUR CHOICE STARVE, OR POISON???!!!





#StopTheBS #HangTheGreens #MeToo #WBNemesis #USConstitutionParty #NoPedoJoe #Restore45 #TheStarkRavingViking More videos: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/expatworldnews





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