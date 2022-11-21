Episode 194: Sleep, Anxiety, and Insomnia: How to Improve Sleep, Reduce Anxiety and Depression Permanently with Dr. Isabel Hunsinger MD

Dr. Deb and Isabel talk about how insomnia leads to depression and anxiety. How sleep deprivation can lead to suicide. Learn how to reverse anxiety and depression without medication. Life can be good and you can be free from these symptoms once and for all with a little work and the right coach at your side.

Do not miss these highlights:

03:23 How Dr. Isabel got into functional medicine.

12:23 Bredesen Program – There is hope for Alzheimer’s, you can take control of it.

17:16 These past traumas are affecting us – it’s affecting our Limbic System. Trauma stored in ourselves comes up and shows up in different ways

20:19 Women have a bad rap in medicine in their 40s, 50s or 60s,

22:23 How Progesterone was very helpful with sleep, and how Estrogen helps with anxiety.

23:44 How to get back on track when you’re feeling low.

25:49 Where to start or what to look at to get health back.

27:55 You don’t have to live your life in a place where you’re not happy – Paint the life you want and go chase it down.

30:06 You are the doctor, you’ve got an inner doctor.

32:34 Hold on to hope – the happy anticipation that something good is going to happen.

35:46 The younger we can start, the better it is – have a nice foundation and good terrain.

39:02 The importance of showing people a visual of what happens when their blood sugars go up.

Resources Mentioned

Whether you are recovering from an illness or just looking to maintain your current overall health, schedule a consult with us at Serenity Health Care by calling (262)522-8640 or visit https://www.serenityhealthcarecenter.com

About our Guest:

I’m a Cuban/American born, in 1959, in Washington DC. I have been a medical doctor since 1991. The only reason I went into the medical field was that I wanted to help people. I wanted to get to the root of the dis-ease, not just throw a covering on it. My patients weren’t getting any better, they were just existing. My goal is to see people healed. The decision to become a doctor was planted in my mind when I was five years old. My uncle Dr. Julio Perez, an anaesthesiologist, has this amazing way about him. When he walked into the room his smile, and his positive attitude would light up the room. He would just make you feel happy, and you would start smiling. At five years of age, I decided, and said to my mom, “I want to be a doctor just like Tio Julito” (Uncle Julio in Spanish). In 2000, my husband, and our two young daughters moved to New Zealand to see what it’s like to experience a different culture of the world. Yes, we had never been there, or even knew where it was. What a crazy, and life-changing decision for our family! I have been studying Functional Medicine, which focuses on the root cause of disease and its treatments. As a result of my training, I can offer a blend of conventional and functional medicine for your best outcome. My husband, Certified Culinary Nutrition Expert, Chef Michael, and I created the brand of Doctoronamission, where we prevent and reverse disease and give hope. Our expertise is in preventing and reversing early Alzheimers, Dementia, Cognitive Decline, Anxiety, and Depression. We have been doing Tele-Medicine since 2015 with our online business of Doctoronamission.com which offers online courses, group coaching, and 1×1 coaching. Let’s start walking together, and I’ll share with you what worked for me and can also work for you. I want to give you hope.

Dr. Isabel MD Qualifications:

> University of Colorado, Boulder, USA (pre-med) MCDB – September 1982 – May – 1986

> University of Colorado Medical School, Denver,USA – September 1987 – May 1991

> Southern Colorado Family Practice Residency, Pueblo, September 1992 – May 1995

> Fellow of the Royal New Zealand College of General Practice – 2005- Current

> Dr. Dale Bredesen Certified 2.0 Recode Protocol Practitioner – January 2018 – present

> Member of the Institute of Functional Medicine, USA – March 2018 – present

