Первый стрим. Ответы на вопросы. Гари Юрий Табах

11 132 просмотра Прямой эфир состоялся 17 янв. 2023 г.Подпишитесь на мои новостные ресурсы, что бы быть в курсе всех актуальных событий:
1) https://t.me/yuritabachtv
2) https://twitter.com/tabachgary
Самые горячие и актуальные новости, вы можете наблюдать на данных Без рекламных проектах.
В данном видео, Вы можете наблюдать анализ ситуации по вооружении Украины от Юрия Табах | Gary Tabach.
