THE ASTRAZENCA TREMORS 💉💉💉

March 28th 2021,AstraZeneca vaccine.

3 weeks later blood clot left calf.





April 2021 to Aug 2021

Stroke like symptoms, problems talking, brain fog, constant shakes, headaches, tinnitus, severe joint and muscle pain, chronic fatigue, tachycardia, high blood pressure 190/90 high Heart rate 180BPM, 5 stone weight loss over 5 months, basically rocking in a chair. Doctors dismissed my concerns and said I had anxiety and it’s all in my head.





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