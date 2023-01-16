Create New Account
Western countries have gradually changed their policy of appeasement in the face of the various threats and dangers posed by the Chinese Communist Party
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 21 hours ago
https://gettr.com/post/p257ag6b2c3

2023.01.15 Western countries, which have always used the pretext of "non-interference in China's internal affairs", have gradually changed their policy of appeasement in the face of the various threats and dangers posed by the Chinese Communist Party, abandoned their illusions and started to hit back head-on.

一直以“不干涉中国内政”为幌子的西方国家，面对中共的各种威胁和危害，渐渐改变其绥靖政策，放弃幻想，开始正面回击。


