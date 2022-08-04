© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970
August 4/2022
DeSantis SUSPENDS 'Soros-funded' Democratic Florida prosecutor for 'ignoring the law' and refusing to prosecute cases violating 15-week abortion ban and sex changes on children https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti... #desantis #crimeShow less